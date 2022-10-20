Konami has finally revealed the remake of Silent Hill 2developed by Bloober Team. This is a 12-month exclusive for PS5, which will also be launched on PC. In a new post on PlayStation Blogthe creative director and lead designer Mateusz Lenart provided new details on what to expect.

Lenart confirmed that the remake is in development on Unreal Engine 5, and will use technologies such as Lumen and Nanite. The first will provide a dynamic global lighting system that “reacts immediately to changes in the scene and light“. This means that the light will be able to interact with the environment in a realistic way,”just like in the real world“The result will be a more natural lighting of the game environments.

Nanite, on the other hand, will be used to create “incredibly detailed worlds and more realistic environments, which seem almost real“. Despite the goal of bringing the city to life in”ways that until now were impossible“, Bloober Team is working to preserve the atmosphere of Silent Hill 2 by modernizing several aspects of the gameplay.

“We are working closely with the original creators, including Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito, to ensure we keep Silent Hill’s unique atmosphere intact.“said Lenart. The over-the-shoulder camera is one of the new features that will help immerse players.”even deeper“. As a result of this change of perspective, the combat system has been rebuilt along with some settings and”other things“.

“Now that you see pretty much what James sees, we’ll find new ways to keep the player on a tightrope“.

Furthermore, Lenart promises the “best facial expressions“in the history of the series thanks to a state-of-the-art motion capture, with a”wide range of emotions“.

Silent Hill 2 doesn’t have a release date yet. PC version requirements are available. Other titles announced are Silent Hill f, Annapurna Interactive’s Silent Hill: Townfall and the real-time horror series Silent Hill: Ascension.

Source: Gamingbolt.