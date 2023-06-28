Silent Hill 2 Remake is still shrouded in mystery and fans are hoping to soon find out more about Konami’s horror adventure, developed by Bloober Team. The original game is a quality game and the hope is that this remake will bring back the saga and, perhaps, even offer something more. Now, Dusk Golem leaker – via The Snitch discord channel – has indicated that the remake is “100% bigger than the original”.

The question that naturally arises is whether “100% larger” simply means that Silent Hill 2 Remake will be larger or if it is a precise calculation, ie if the map / contents will be exactly double.

The leaker is also “waiting for concrete datesIt’s unclear whether he means a release date or a release date for a new trailer for Silent Hill 2 Remake. “I heard something a couple of weeks ago, but let’s wait and see.”

For now it is only a leak and not official information, so there is nothing left to do but wait for new details from Konami: we hope that Gamescom is the right time to find out more.