The famous composer Akira Yamaoka was personally involved in the development of the remake of Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team, and it seems they took the job very seriously: although a good part of the music tracks are the original ones, they were actually entirely redone by the musician, who also added some new ones.

As Yamaoka himself reported on X, the composer “remade all the original tracks and added some new ones as well.” Apparently, this is part of his new vision of the work he originally did on the classic game: “After 25 years, my approach to music has evolved. This work reflects this changemixing the passion of the past with the sound of today, something that really put me to the test”.

The message on X also shows the cover of the CD containing the soundtrack of the new Silent Hill 2, which at this point represents an element of great interest within the remake project.