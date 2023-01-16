Silent Hill 2 Remake will even be scarier of the original thanks to next generation graphics achieved through the efforts of Bloober Team. At least this is the thought that the producer of the series, Motoi Okamoto, shared in an interview with IGN Japan.

Okamoto in particular explains that where in the past players sometimes had to compensate 2001 graphics limitations using your imagination, now the latest generation graphics and 4K resolution make everything more concrete and consequently the remake of Silent Hill 2 should be even scarier than the original.

“I think there were places in the original where players used their imaginations to compensate for the graphical limitations of the time,” Okamoto said.

“But I hope they take a close look at all the images from the remake. Bloober Team is excellent at recreating the atmosphere of the original, so I think you will be able to feel the horror even more than the original once you you will venture into the game with a controller in your hands. Thanks to the latest technology and the efforts of Bloober Team, we have embodied the atmosphere that players used to imagine and I think it will be clear once you start moving around the game environments” .

Masahiro Ito, the concept artist of Silent Hill 2, added that inevitably the atmospheres of the remake will be slightly different from the original, due to the generally higher brightness adopted by games since the last generation, but that this is not necessarily a bad thing. “There’s the issue that tutti is a brighter ruining the fear of the dark, an issue that has arisen often just for this remake, but since the days of PS4 in general,” Ito said.

“I don’t know at this point how the fans will ultimately react when this problem could arise in the remake after the works are finished. If the fans play it and can enjoy the gaming experience in completely different ways than the original, I think this is also a positive outcome.”

Later Okamoto reiterated as the screens 4K and the next-gen graphics possible on PS5 will help make the Silent Hill 2 remake even scarier.

“The fear that players felt with the original using their imagination has been replaced with fears that they can actually see in detail and experience on a big 4K screen. I hope they will play it and see that there is a kind of fear that you can only experience in such a detailed game world. That’s what 4K graphics and PS5 are for.”

Silent Hill 2 Remake is currently planned for PC and PS5. In an interview Bloober Team explained that it will remain faithful to the original game, but that there will be some changes.