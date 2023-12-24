Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the Silent Hill 2 Remake pre-order for PS5. The reported price is €70.98. The game doesn't have a release date yet, so Amazon is reporting a placeholder date of December 31, 2024. You can find the product at this address or via the box below

It's about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price. The advantage of making the reservation now – obviously completely free – is linked to the fact that in the event of a discount, the lowest price ever appeared on the platform between the time of pre-order and the time of shipment will be applied to your order, without you having to follow the price trend. Clearly, if the price doesn't drop enough through pre-launch discounts, you can cancel the pre-order without any expense.

Silent Hill 2 is a remake for PS5 which re-proposes the original game with graphics that exploit the power of PlayStation 5 and a series of gameplay features designed to make the title more enjoyable for modern players. For example, the view is third-person over the shoulder and some parts of the game have been modified, but with the aim of maintaining the original spirit of the PS2 game.