As to Silent Hill 2 The change in its gameplay compared to the original is notable. The sights are already following James Sunderland more closely and the combat also seems quite similar to that seen in the recent remakes of resident Evil.

Several of this school's iconic enemies appear in this brief glimpse. Something that is also apparent is that there will be more enemies to face. Since in the original there was a maximum of three on screen, perhaps to make the confrontations more manageable.

Unfortunately for those who are still waiting for this remakestill does not have a release date. Although a PlayStation preview, priced at this State of Play, assured that it would arrive in 2024. Perhaps over time Konami will confirm the day when it arrives Silent Hill 2 Remake. Are you already waiting for it?

What is Silent Hill: The Short Message?

Konami took advantage of the time to show a new project called Silent Hill: The Short Message. This experience seeks to give a more contemporary touch to the saga, with elements of social networks and smart devices.

Source: Konami

The most curious thing about this game is that it is a first-person experience similar to what PT was As if that were not enough, it was announced that it is a completely free game that is now available. So those interested in this new experience in the saga have no excuse not to give it a try. Will it keep us happy until the remake arrives?

