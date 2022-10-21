Silent Hill 2 is one of the greatest horror video games ever made and, as leaks have suggested in recent months, Konami confirmed that a remake dedicated to the title in question. Silent Hill 2 Remake, in fact, opened the very recent Konami event called Silent Hill Transmission with a full-bodied trailer and various useful information to understand what should we expect from the comeback of the iconic franchise.

Development team and release date

Bloober Team is behind the development of Silent Hill 2 Remake. The aforementioned Polish studio has worked on several horror titles such as The Medium, Observer, Blair Witch And Layers of Fear. It was also revealed that the creative director of The Medium, namely Mateusz Lenartis at the helm of the project.

Silent Hill 2 doesn’t have a release date or launch window yet (like all other Silent Hill themed projects announced), but we know the movie Return To Silent Hill should arrive in the room by 2023. Considering that the development of Silent Hill 2 Remake has been going on for some years already and that the new film will follow the plot of the second chapter of the series, it cannot be excluded that the two projects can be issued in the same period.

Gameplay and storyline

Given that Silent Hill 2 is a game from twenty-one years ago, it is obvious that its remake will be called a rejuvenate an experience that inevitably now feels the weight of the time that has elapsed. Beyond the obvious visual improvements that will be made, the Bloober Team will have to renew the formula that made the original Silent Hill 2 iconic without however distorting that experience, which is still remembered today as one of the best in the history of horror video games – and for many also in general. According to the information in our possession, Silent Hill 2 Remake will feature a third person gameplay which, according to the developers, will help to offer “a more visceral experience across the board“. Apart from that, Bloober Team also has rebuilt the combat system of the gameand many of the opera’s highlights will be reinvented.

There’s still a lot we don’t know yet, of course. How many things will Bloober Team actually change? What will it remove and what will it add? The development team claimed that is trying to modernize the gameplay keeping thentact the atmosphere of the original, but the details of what exactly this will entail are currently unknown. However, Bloober Team has confirmed that it is working closely with key members of the development team of the original, including the composer. Akira Yamaoka and the art director Masahiro Ito. From the point of view of the plot, the same speech made up to now applies. The trailer shows that many narrative elements that we knew will be re-proposed in this remakebut it is almost certain that the plot will undergo some changes, between additions and removals.

Technical sector

If as far as the gameplay is concerned, we have few certainties, from a technical point of view we have more concrete news in hand. Unexpectedly, in fact, on the Steam page of the title you can already find all the minimum and recommended specifications. With minimum settings (for 1080p / 30 FPS), Silent Hill 2 will require a i5-8400 or a Ryzen 3 3300Xalong with a GeForce GTX 1080 or one Radeon RX 5700 And 12 GB of RAM.

As for the recommended settings (for 4K / 30 FPS or 4K / 60 FPS), you will need a i7-8700K or a Ryzen 5 3600Xalong with a GeForce 2080 RTX or one Radeon 6800XT And 16 GB of RAM. In both settings, you’ll also need 50GB of free storage. Rather demanding specifications that suggest what the nature of the project is. Also, the fact that the game’s system requirements are already available could mean that its release is closer than we might imagine.

Another thing we know for sure is that the graphics engine used will be theUnreal Engine 5 which, according to the developers, “it will bring the misty, sinister city to life in ways that were previously impossible” And “it will delight players visually, audibly and sensually“. It has also been specified that space will be given to key technologies of the Unreal Engine 5 engine, that is Lumen And Nanite. In this sense, Bloober Team specified the following:

Lumen is a fully dynamic global lighting technology that reacts immediately to changes in scene and light. This means that light interacts with the environment in a realistic way, similar to how it does in the real world. Nanite technology, on the other hand, is an extraordinary tool for designers. Thanks to this technology it is possible to create incredibly detailed worlds and environments that seem truly real.

The remake also uses the technology of Performance Capture, so we can expect cinematic footage and lifelike interpretations of the actors. Bloober Team also confirmed support for the3D audio of PlayStation 5, the haptic feedback ei adaptive triggers of DualSense. Finally he also claimed that, thanks to the PlayStation 5 SSD, Silent Hill 2 will not present any loading screenallowing players to seamlessly explore the entire city of Silent Hill.

What platforms will it be released on?

The Silent Hill 2 remake will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC as well it will be a Sony console exclusive for one year. This means that Silent Hill 2 Remake will also be released on Xbox Series X / S, but after at least twelve months from the release of the work on the Sony console. Currently, in this speech, the older generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles seem to be excluded.

To conclude, we remind you that Konami did several ads about the future of the franchise. In addition to the remake of Silent Hill 2, Konami has indeed revealed several projects in the pipeline dedicated to the series, specifically the new film Return to Silent Hill, the live experience Silent Hill Ascension and the new titles Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill F.