Konami has dropped a brand new story trailer for its highly-anticipated Silent Hill 2 Remake.

The teaser essentially matches the original’s acclaimed 2001 E3 trailerand the script is almost identical, too, all set against a fabulous reimagining of (one of) Silent Hill 2’s end themes, Promise.

The Remake trailer is below. For comparison, here’s the 2001 E3 trailer for Silent Hill 2:

SILENT HILL 2 | Story Trailer (4K:EN/PEGI) | KONAMI.Watch on YouTube

Perhaps most excitingly, we finally get our first peek at the Remake’s take on Eddie and Mary, two key NPCs that, until now, had not been shown in any cinematics (or at all, in Eddie’s case).

The last character reveal generated, uh, interesting responses from some corners of the internet, but Eddie’s face – if highly reminiscent of Tweedle Dee/Tweedle Dum – is much more faithful to the original, complete with his backwards baseball cap. He is palpably weird in all the right ways.

Mary, too, closely mirrors the original character, including her outfit and hairstyle.

We also get to see a little more combat, and a longer peek at Silent Hill 2’s grungy environments courtesy of that all-new over-the-shoulder camera perspective. In this particular trailer, we briefly see the prison, the hotel, the park, and Brookhaven hospital, of course. All appear to have been so faithfully recreated, they look almost identical to the originals.

Silent Hill 2 Remake – one of gaming’s worst-kept secrets before it was formally revealed back in October 2022 – is set to release on PC via Steam and PS5 on 8th October, 2024.

Earlier today, Tom Morgan shared his thoughts on the opening hours of the remake in Eurogamer’s Silent Hill 2 Remake preview.

“In rebuilding such a beloved classic with upgraded visuals and controls, the new combat style fits in surprisingly well then,” Tom wrote in his excellent summary.

“The puzzles, too, find a natural place in its world. A remake project is a delicate balancing act for any developer, it’s fair to say: stray too far from the source at your own risk, while a failure to innovate defeats the point of the whole endeavor.

“What I’ve seen so far of Silent Hill 2 Remake, though, shows a team determined to stick to the original blueprint first. It provides the game a comfortingly familiar structure – while allowing new detail to flourish around it like a trellis – and I’m looking forward to seeing where it grows past its first three hours.”