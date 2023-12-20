Layers of Fear and The Medium developer Bloober Team is set to develop a game based on an IP owned by Skybound Entertainment, after a licensing and publishing agreement was signed by the two companies.

The game is currently codenamed R and is planned for an official reveal in 2025, according to Bloober's press release about the partnership (in Polish).

The press release does not state which of Skybound's franchises Bloober will create a game for. Skybound is most known for the comic series The Walking Dead, which was created by Skybound co-founder Robert Kirkman in 2010. Skybound established its subsidiary Skybound Games in 2018 to publish and license video games.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer.Watch on YouTube

Bloober Team is currently at the helm of Silent Hill 2 Remake, which it is yet to announce a release date for. Retailers for Silent Hill 2 Remake have sent fans into a frenzy over placeholder dates and a suggestion of an origin story for Pyramid Head, which Konami said was “incorrect information.”

The Walking Dead has had plenty of video game adaptations over the years, but received mixed reception in more recent times. Overkill's The Walking Dead was pulled from sale just a year after its release in 2018, and Skybound revoked the series license it had granted to developer Starbreeze. Earlier this year, a working build of the game reportedly leaked and contained cut content.

The latest game set in The Walking Dead universe which released was The Walking Dead: Destinies on 17th November this year. It was published by GameMill Entertainment, the company which also published critically panned Skull Island: Rise of Kong in October. Later reports revealed GameMill gave developer IguanaBee just one year to create Skull Island from scratch.