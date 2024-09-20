Since it was announced Silent Hill 2 Remake It was released as a PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive. However, a new trailer just released by Konami reveals that this is a timed exclusive. After a year it will be free to reach other platforms.

This means that by October 8, 2025 the long-awaited remake could be available on Xbox consoles and we will see if in Nintendo’s new console. Fans of Silent Hill 2 Those who don’t have a PS5 or PC will only have to wait a year to see the work that Bloober Team has done.

Despite the revelation, the new trailer seems focused on showing that PS5 is the best way to play this remakeThis is because it features all the possible features with its haptic feedback control, controller lights, and 3D audio on the console. All to give us a more immersive experience in the mysterious village.

Silent Hill 2 Remake It comes out on October 8 for PS5 and PC. Its development is carried out by Bloober Team who were responsible for games such as The Medium, Layers of Fear and Blair Witch. Plus, some members of the original development team were on hand for the reimagining. Are you looking forward to it?

What is Silent Hill 2 about?

Silent Hill 2 puts us in the shoes of James Sunderland. After receiving a letter from his wife who died three years ago, he heads to the eponymous town where she is supposedly waiting for him.Here he encounters strange creatures and other people who are apparently also searching for something.

The original came out in 2001 and is still considered one of the best survival horror experiences. All due to its excellent setting, nuanced story, and puzzles that really make you think. We’ll see if Bloober Team can do justice by bringing this story to modern consoles.

