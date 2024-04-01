Silent Hill 2 Remake was recently also rated by the ESRBthat is, the body responsible for cataloging video games in various age groups based on the contents present and this suggests anearest exitwith also the mention a previously unreleased explicit scenes.
The game had previously been classified in South Korea, which could already represent a step forward towards its release on the market, and subsequently received updates to the Steam page, all movements that suggest a possible approach to launch, on which there is no precise information yet.
From the description present at the ESRB, some explicit scenes also emerge that do not seem to be present in the original, or in any case allusions to unpublished events that suggest the implementation of new pieces of history possible in this remake by Bloober Team.
New unreleased game fragments?
These elements present in the description can obviously represent spoilers, so avoid reading the following so as not to have possible spoilers about the game, even if it is not something particularly decisive for the story.
Among the potentially controversial content in Silent Hill 2 Remake, the ESRB description lists “scenes and illustrations showing various violent elements, blood and gore: characters impaled, one character smothered to death with a pillow, enemies with body parts sewn together “, the document reads.
Furthermore, “The game contains some sexual and suggestive materials in this sense: characters pole-dancing in strip club-like settings, posters showing women in skimpy clothing, dialogues alluding to sexuality, abuse or unbecoming behaviour”. Dialogues are therefore described which make references to meetings in hotels and acts sexual abuse that appears to refer to abuse.
Some of these elements seem to have been added as new features in this Remake, waiting to be able to understand more precisely what it is.
