Silent Hill 2 Remake was recently also rated by the ESRBthat is, the body responsible for cataloging video games in various age groups based on the contents present and this suggests anearest exitwith also the mention a previously unreleased explicit scenes.

The game had previously been classified in South Korea, which could already represent a step forward towards its release on the market, and subsequently received updates to the Steam page, all movements that suggest a possible approach to launch, on which there is no precise information yet.

From the description present at the ESRB, some explicit scenes also emerge that do not seem to be present in the original, or in any case allusions to unpublished events that suggest the implementation of new pieces of history possible in this remake by Bloober Team.