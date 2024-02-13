The boss of Bloober Team Piotr Babieno, is not at all happy with the trailer of Silent Hill 2 Remake seen recently State of Play of PlayStation. According to him, it would not reflect the spirit of the game, focusing on the wrong elements to present it.

A trailer that still causes discussion

As you will remember, the trailer was greeted by many negative comments, either because of the animations or because presenting the remake of Silent Hill 2 as if it were just any action movie doesn't do much justice to the memory of the original.

Babieno expressed his disappointment in an interview given to the YouTube channel inwestorzy.tv, regarding the team's latest effort. The most relevant part is the one relating to the controversial trailer: “I wrote the negative comments”, joked Babieno, who then added: “to be serious again, we are not responsible for the marketing. The responsibility lies entirely with our partner (Konami)… that trailer definitely does not reflect the spirit of the game.”

“It represents neither the spirit of what it was nor the spirit of what we are creating. We are trying to reflect the romantic vision of the game that launched 22 years ago now. We believe that when players see the real gameplay, the real game , they will evaluate it completely differently.”

We hope so too, at this point, as we hope that Konami you start to value his story a little more.