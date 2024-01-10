The remake of Silent Hill 2 has returned to the center of fans' attention in recent times, largely thanks to the fact that Sony released a trailer stating that the game is part of the PS5 products due out in 2024. The information has not been confirmed by Konami, but it could be soon as the CEO of Bloober Team – Piotr Babieno – said that the marketing campaign for the horror game should start very soon.

Babieno spoke to the Polish newspaper Bankier.pl and stated that the marketing campaign is in preparation and will start soon. However, it should be noted that he presented the information as his own guess. In any case, considering the position he holds, we can assume that he has a better view on the works of Silent Hill 2 remake than many others and therefore we can trust what he says.