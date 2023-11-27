Silent Hill 2 Remake is one of the most anticipated products for 2024: Konami’s horror saga seems to be ready to return with a brand new look, re-proposing one of its most beloved chapters in a next-gen version.

How long will we have to wait, however, to get our hands on this remake given that Konami is providing fewer and fewer details about it? Blooberthe development team, updates us on the work in progress via a message on his official social channels:

As the Bloober team, we are really proud to be part of Konami’s project within the Silent Hill franchise. In agreement with our partner, we are working hard to ensure that the remake of Silent Hill 2 is of the best possible quality. Precisely for this reason, we proceed that the development is proceeding in line with our roadmap: we understand that many players from all over the world are eager to have more information regarding this project, and this fills us with enthusiasm. However, we are forced to ask you for a little more patience. Once Konami, the publisher, has released new information on the project we are sure that your wait will be worthily rewarded. We thank you for your understanding and support!

we wish that the new information Bloober talks about in his message I won’t be late in arrivingespecially because the rumors about the remake of Silent Hill 2, if confirmed, would be really tasty.