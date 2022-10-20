Long last Konami revealed the future of the beloved Silent Hill series and, in the event that took place a few hours ago, announced Silent Hill 2 Remake.

The remake of the title is made by Bloober Team and we know it will be an exclusive PS5 console for 12 months. Later the game will also arrive on PC.

After the first trailer shown by Konami, the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits wasted no time and released a video comparison that pits Silent Hill 2 Remake and the original one in front of the other.

We know that the remake on PS5 will have no loading screens and will take advantage of the features of DualSense, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The use of 3D audio has also been confirmed, but the comparison video, visible below, highlights the graphic improvements made by Bloober Team to this remake.

For those interested in the PC version of Silent Hill 2 Remake, the minimum and recommended system requirements have been announced.

Silent Hill 2 doesn’t have a release date yet. Other titles announced by Konami are Silent Hill f, Annapurna Interactive’s Silent Hill: Townfall and the real-time horror series Silent Hill: Ascension.

Source: YouTube.