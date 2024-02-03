The original doesn't look bad at all

Silent Hill 2: The third-person action setting is a bit dubious

These are two games from decidedly different historical periods: the original was released in 2001 and 23 years is a geological era at least in the world of information technology and video game development, however the comparison presents food for thought interesting.

The graphics obviously appear very advanced in the Remake, but some stylistic choices of the original they still manage to stand out, so much so that this doesn't look out of place at all in the video comparison. In fact, the presentation of Silent Hill 2 was not very convincing, especially fans of the original.

The shift of the setting to a third-person action style, similar to the Resident Evil remakes, does not seem to associate very well with the typical pace and atmosphere of Silent Hill 2, regardless of the obvious technological evolutions apply. These reflections and others can also be read in our special on the first look at the gameplay of the remake of the Konami classic.