Prior to the event, rumors of its appearance made it one of the most anticipated advances. Even a visit to social networks showed that this remake was trending. All so that with a single advance the hopes of justice being done to the original would die.

Why was the trailer for Silent Hill 2 worrying?

The trailer for Silent Hill 2 Remake is quite worrying

Honestly the trailer started off somewhat interesting, with several shots that look pre-rendered by James Sunderland. However, the moment of disappointment came with the revelation of their fight. What they showed was worrying for fans for several things.

The fans of Silent Hill 2 They remember it as one of the best psychological horror experiences. Although it does have some combat situations, these were minimal. Instead the original game focused on creating a bleak, dark and downright uncomfortable atmosphere.

Source: Konami

A trailer for the remake would surely be better received if it showed precisely this. That once again we will have terror and discomfort that at times will make us stop playing. But instead they decided to focus on combat, something that tells us that this new version is surely more focused on action.

Even once the trailer reached the networks, it was called Silent Hill 2 Combat Trailer. Why do we need a combat trailer in a game of this franchise? He never stood out for this aspect. Not to mention that what was shown only left it as a very inferior copy of the current remakes of Resident Evil.

Now we believe the rumors of problems with Bloober Team

If you are very involved in the world of video games, you know that Since 2021 there has been a rumor of this remake made by Bloober Team. It was not until 2022 when the creation of Silent Hill 2 Remake was confirmed, but until the trailer on January 31 we had no official news.

However, rumors of problems did not take long to circulate. Especially after Bloober Team, in the middle of developing this reimagining, said that now its games would be more focused on action. If we go by the recent trailer, we see that this decision affected the remake.

Source: Konami

Also the lack of communication regarding Silent Hill 2 for more than a year, hinted that the game was not ready to be shown. Again, these suspicions were proven true with this trailer. Well, it is apparent that it lacks a lot of development time, since it looks very unfinished.

This is particularly worrying considering it's supposedly already three years in development. If after all this time it looks like a prototype, then there's no reason to get excited. In fact, many users on networks already see it as a disaster just waiting to be released.

Does Silent Hill have hope outside of this remake?

The new trailer for the remake of Silent Hill 2 has already disappointed many and unfortunately it seems that it was not the only one. Since during the same State of Play a new free game called The Short Message which has already received quite a few negative reviews from the media and audiences.

To this we add the failure and controversy that was generated by his interactive series called Ascension, which had a very poor plot and also had microtransactions. The future of this Konami survival horror saga does not look encouraging at all. Now all their hopes would be in the projects F and Townfallbut with this track record, we would do well to manage our expectations.

Source: Konami

Silent Hill He still has many fans waiting for a triumphant return. Hopefully Konami can find a winning formula to give it new life, preferably without microtransactions. Otherwise, perhaps it would be best to let it rest and just keep the good memories of when it was at its peak.

