It seems like a joke, but in a very short time, fans of horror releases are about to relive a historic event, the remake of Silent Hill 2, which has been requested for years Konami and finally agreed to make it a reality on consoles and PC. Speaking of which, this game was almost not landing on Steamsomething that would certainly have disappointed people by making it an exclusive PlayStation 5.

The CEO of Bloober Team, Piotr Babieno, commented in a recent financial presentation that Konami had plans to release the game only in PS5but the development team had to push for the version of PC was also a reality. Although the franchise has always been closely linked to the brand PS, Babieno He explained that the interest in the Steam platform made it obvious that it would also be a successful launch on computers.

This decision expands the scope of the game, something that will likely benefit both Konami like to Bloober Teamwho continue to collaborate on more projects that could be lucrative. In fact, Karolina Nowak, the CFO of the Polish studio, confirmed that the relationship remains strong, and there are plans to work together on future developments.

According to Nowakfinancial targets and revenues are spread over time, so the full impact of this alliance in economic terms is yet to be seen. However, it is clear that both parties are interested in continuing to work together. Piotr Babieno left open the possibility of more work such as releasing a remake of the first Silent Hillif the re-release of the second installment lives up to expectations.

Remember that Silent Hill 2 remake is released on October 8th.

Via: Banker

Author’s note: Making it a PC exclusive would have been a bad idea, so Bloober Team took the high road. In addition, the game’s release on Xbox was recently confirmed not to take place until next year.