An image is circulating on Twitter that appears to come from a GameStop flyer which indicates that Silent Hill 2 remake will be available “in late 2024“, which often means between October and December.

Obviously this type of information It is not official in any way and there is always the possibility that it is a classic “placeholder” date to be able to advertise the game and sell pre-orders, but in that case a generic “2024” would have been enough as the release period for Silent Hill 2 remake.

It is difficult to say how much reliance can be placed on this leaflet, but in any case it is not a prediction that is not too difficult to believe. Almost at the end of March we still don't know the release date of the Silent Hill 2 remake, so we can assume that it won't be short term: an announcement of this type usually takes place several months before release and Konami is unlikely to want to publish its title without a marketing campaign.

It is also not impossible that the release period is around Halloween, the perfect time to entice players to purchase a horror game.