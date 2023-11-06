Bloober Team is working on Silent Hill 2 Remake for some time now and fans of PS5 and PC (the platforms on which the game will arrive, at least initially) can’t wait for a new presentation. For this we will have to wait, it seems, but at least a leak has revealed one release date: March 21, 2024.

The information comes from PCGameBenchmark site and it was quickly shared online, for example via X, as you can see above. Obviously this is not an official release date. Konami has not yet given information on Silent Hill 2 Remake.

This update, however, arrived in the same days during which pre-orders for Silent Hill 2 Remake were appearing online, so there is the possibility that the site reported the information by mistake. Shortly after, the site changed the date to that of the original PS2 chapter.