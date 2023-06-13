There exit date of the remake Of Silent Hill 2 has been potentially revealed by Australian retailer Gorilla Gaming, which has listed the game in its catalog indicating that it will be available from September 29th.

This is obviously information to be taken with a grain of salt, but which would in many ways confirm what was reported a few weeks ago by a well-known leaker, according to which the release date of Silent Hill 2 would be close.

Bloober Team, for its part, has declared that the development of Silent Hill 2 is almost complete and that the release date depends on Konami, which could also translate into a official announcement right in these days of summer events.

Remake of a great classic of the survival horror genre, Silent Hill 2 will retell the dramatic story of James Sunderland, who ends up visiting the eerie misty streets of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his late wife.