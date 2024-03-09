Something is moving in the depths of Silent Hill 2with the remake recently receiving its own classification official on the rating board of South Koreawhich suggests a possibility announcement coming soon on the release date of the game.

The classification in itself does not provide much information, as usual, but it confirms what we all expect from the remake of Silent Hill 2, that is, that it is a title aimed at a mature audience and not suitable for younger people for a large series of reasons.

The publication in the catalog of the Korean rating board dates back to February 16 but has only now been found, complete with “use by young people not allowed” as a classification based on the age groups of the audience.