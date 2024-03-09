Something is moving in the depths of Silent Hill 2with the remake recently receiving its own classification official on the rating board of South Koreawhich suggests a possibility announcement coming soon on the release date of the game.
The classification in itself does not provide much information, as usual, but it confirms what we all expect from the remake of Silent Hill 2, that is, that it is a title aimed at a mature audience and not suitable for younger people for a large series of reasons.
The publication in the catalog of the Korean rating board dates back to February 16 but has only now been found, complete with “use by young people not allowed” as a classification based on the age groups of the audience.
Silent Hill 2 is expected to be released in 2024
What is particularly interesting is the fact that an official classification of this type could indicate a relative proximity to the release, even if this is by no means a fixed rule, given that cataloging by specific bodies can often take place even after several months.
However, this is enough to give some hope that the announcement of a release date for Silent Hill 2 could arrive soon, considering that this has not yet happened despite the title having been presented several times, with the latest trailer published during the State of Play in January 2023.
For the rest, from the classification we can obtain the obvious information: the game contains references to excessive violence, quantity of blood, blows and physical damage, elements of fear and disgust, references to drugs, crimes and more. At this point we are waiting for news, considering that Silent Hill 2 should be released during 2024 and has already been preceded by Silent Hill: The Short Message, which however did not have much success.
