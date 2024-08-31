The volunteer team behind the fantastic Silent Hill 2 PC Enhanced Edition has dropped its tenth – and final – update.

Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition is a “project of enhancement packages” that makes the original PC version of Silent Hill 2 “compatible with modern hardware and playable in widescreen aspect ratios, while improving visuals, audio, and bugs.”

Made by a collaborative team of programmers, modders, and artists, the team says the project “provides a definitive Silent Hill 2 (2001) HD experience.”

Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition – THE FINAL UPDATE – Update Video #10Watch on YouTube

“In the tenth and final update video for Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition, we go over new features for the project, such as enhanced environmental assets, restored flashlight reflections, improved water visuals, true 60 fps FMVs, a ton of general game improvements , and more,” the team explains.

The end of the project is not connected to the imminent release of Silent Hill 2 Remake; the team says, “this update was planned by our own volition to be our final update for two years now.”

“After working on the project for nearly seven years, we are satisfied with everything we wanted to develop and ultimately achieved for the game,” it said on X/Twitter.

We also have some important, follow-up information to share about our final update. Please read the infographic below for more details. 🧐👇 pic.twitter.com/3pzG8JxNfs — Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition (@WhereAllBegins) August 30, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Bloober Team creative director and lead designer for Silent Hill 2 Remake has confirmed the psychological horror game will take 16-18 hours to complete on average, but teased that it will take “more than 20 hours” for players to find “everything that [the team] put into the game and things we’ve hidden for you”.

In a message posted to X/Twitter, Mateusz Lenart hinted that even that kind of run time would likely not include “the new game plus and all the endings”.

Earlier this month, Tom Morgan shared his thoughts on the opening hours of the remake in Eurogamer’s Silent Hill 2 Remake preview.

“In rebuilding such a beloved classic with upgraded visuals and controls, the new combat style fits in surprisingly well,” Tom wrote in his excellent summary.