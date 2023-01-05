Bloober Team reported, in a recent interview with GamingBolt, that Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka they had a important active role in the development of Silent Hill 2the remake announced in recent months and coming to PS5.

The Polish firm was chosen to carry out the operation remake on Silent Hill 2, which has generated some discussions among the community of enthusiasts, fearful of the possible distance that this new production could maintain with respect to the original, which was a very particular and also subtle and sophisticated horror, in certain respects.

Also for this reason, Bloober Team is keen to specify the desire to keep as close as possible to the original, while changing some aspects of the game. In any case, lead producer Maciej Głomb confirmed in the interview that two of the most significant characters in the development of the first Silent Hill, namely composer Akira Yamaoka and designer Masahiro Ito, were actively involved in the construction of this remake.

“We fell off our seats when we learned that we had the original creators with us,” explained Głomb, “They gave us much-needed explanations to understand many internal game issues and some references that have been circulating on the internet for over 20 years, and we keep asking them for various opinions on this title.In addition, they took an active part in the development, with Ito-san producing concept art for settings and monsters while Yamaoka-san composed some music for the game.”

Although the bulk of the work is all Bloober Team flour, given that the remake is a total reconstruction of Silent Hill 2, some of the original Konami developers have therefore taken part in the development, with a relationship of great closeness between the Polish team and the Japanese publisher to also decide in which direction to take the remake in question.