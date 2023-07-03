When will we be able to play the revival of Silent Hill 2? The title was announced some time ago but there is still a lack of fundamental information for the user: the release date.

Until a few days ago the rumor that saw the game arriving on our platforms at the end of September circulated constantly but, with that date approaching and the absence of new official updates, the hypothesis fades.

He then comes to the rescue of the most impatient fans a new source rather reliable that could have given us the definitive answer to our big question: this source would be one of the insiders.



Luke Roberts, who plays James Sutherland in the remake, would have declared, in a private conversation with a fan of the series, that the game should arrive “Early next year”.

The veracity of this statement it has to be proved but, if the revelation were genuine, we would finally have an exit window for the highly anticipated return of one of the most beloved horror sagas ever.

It is no mystery, in fact, that Konami focuses heavily onnostalgia effect: eager to ride the success of Resident Evil’s “rivals” with their remakes, the Metal Gear Solid series is also part of this recovery operation of the past.