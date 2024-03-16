L'exit of the remake of Silent Hill 2 it could now be close, according to a series of changes recorded on the page Steam of the game developed by Bloober Team, including achievement information in various languages.

In recent days Silent Hill 2 has been classified in Korea, so the movements recorded by SteamDB would only provide further clues about the possible imminent launch, which as we know will take place simultaneously on PC and PS5.

According to the statements provided so far by the developers, the idea is that the project has now been completed and refinedand therefore Konami is making decisions regarding when to publish it.