After a small and well-deserved break, 2023 also begins for the producer Figurama Collectorswhich delights us with the full reveal for the new statue dedicated to the horror video game SILENT HILL 2!

Let’s talk this time about Red Pyramid Thing vs James Sunderland Elite Exclusive Statuenew piece of the Elite Exclusive line limited to only 600 pieces worldwide, size H88 x W45 x D53cm. Behind this specimen we find the concept artist Daniel Kamarudinthe sculptor and 3D artist Miguel Hernandezwhile for the painting phase we find Three Eyes Studio.

Given its limited nature, and the usual sold outs that the statues of Figurama Collectors are usually reached within a few hours, we recommend that all interested sign up for the official waitlist to be promptly notified as soon as bookings open. The opening of the pre-orders is fixed for theFebruary 11 at 11PM JST (i.e. 15:00 Italian time).

Below is the press release complete with all the information!

Figurama Collectors Reveal the Silent Hill 2 Red Pyramid Thing vs James Sunderland Elite Exclusive Statue The Figurama Collectors team invites gamers to rediscover the Silent Hill horror series with the Silent Hill 2 Red Pyramid Thing vs James Sunderland Elite Exclusive Statue, whose pre-orders will open on February 11th at 11PM JST! More than 20 years after its initial 2001 release, Silent Hill 2 lives on in the gaming fan community with its distinctive suspenseful storytelling. And it's with this element of surprise in mind that we set out to make our next release, sure we've thought outside the box with every detail. This rendition captures the tense moment in which the Red Pyramid Thing holds his knife against a pistol-wielding James Sunderland atop a single triangular base. The air canister, the infamous Louise box, and the Dog Key sit at the foot of the action in reference to multiple impactful moments from the game. From the bright red blood dripping from James's humanoid enemy, to the gruesome sight of tangled monsters and rusting contraptions positioned underneath. This unique design offers collectors the ability to create a solo piece by replacing James Sunderland and equipping the Red Pyramid Thing with the spear! Each statue is ¼ scale and includes an exclusive A3 size print along with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Concept Artist Daniel Kamarudin, 3D Artist Miguel Hernandez, and CEO Mr. Shanab.

