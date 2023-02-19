Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition continues its path and is about to get a new one major updatewhose release date is set for February 24, 2023bringing with it several improvements and additions to the work done so far.

For those unfamiliar with it, Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition is an interesting project by mod which aims to remaster the original Konami game, or at least make it more pleasant in terms of graphics, increasing its resolution and applying various improvements.

The February 24 update will bring several interesting features, which are essentially summarized in these points:

An improved 60fps mode

Full mouse support

Improved controller support

Improved support for translation packs

These and more are the main elements of the new major update of Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition, waiting for more information.

The collection of mods in question has been in the works for some time and does not have a final version, however it already applies a wide range of improvements to the base of the game.