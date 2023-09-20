Since the announcement last year, fans of Silent Hill have been in suspense for the return of the iconic Konami series. In addition to the new installments, there is also the remake of Silent Hill 2, led by Bloober Team. So far, we don’t know when the reimagining of one of the most influential horror games will arrive, but it could be presented at the Tokyo Game Show.

This is indicated by an advertisement on the Steam of the game. We can clearly see that the Tokyo Game Show 2023 is being announced at the top. While this could simply be a coincidence, a quick scan of the event page shows that Silent Hill 2 is listed under the “Coming Soon” category, which strongly suggests that the remake will be present.

However, neither Silent Hill 2 nor Konami/Bloober Team appear to be listed on the company’s website. Tokyo Game Show. However, the placement of this announcement is hard to ignore and many will be hopeful that the game will be unveiled, perhaps even shown a demo.

We have heard many rumors about the remake of Silent Hill 2, and some speculate that it could be released this year. It’s hard to have a unanimous opinion on the next game. Many are excited for the legendary 2001 survival horror title to return. However, others are skeptical about the development by Bloober. The studio’s own work has undoubtedly been heavily influenced by the series, but whether it can do justice to a series remains to be seen. remake.

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 It begins on September 21 and runs until September 24. Studios and prominent distributors will be present, including Capcom and Square Enix.

Via: Rely on Horror

Editor’s note: This is going to happen, we don’t know when, but it is going to happen and we can’t wait for the day to come.