Bloober Teamthe Polish studio currently working on the remake of Silent Hill 2wrote a statement to clarify two issues that have recently involved him: the news about the sales estimates of the game and allo state of development.

As you recall, a few days ago we reported Bloober’s statements about 10 million copies as a realistic goal for Silent Hill 2, but the team claims that the original sentences had a different meaning from what we read and therefore there were some translation errors.

“We generally don’t comment on rumors, but this time we have to make an exception because some recent statements have been decontextualized due to translation errors,” Bloober Team wrote in its Twitter post.

“Our Messages they did not contain sales estimates for specific titles: Projections related to Silent Hill 2 referred to the potential success of the type of games we are focusing on in the future.”

“It is also not true that we have announced that Silent Hill 2 is ready for release. Regardless of the state of development, all our activities are focused on obtaining the highest possible quality for the finished product: the quality that fans of Silent Hill 2 deserve.”

“We are aware that players are waiting for new information on Silent Hill 2: as soon as updates are available, we are sure that Konami, the publisher of the game, will share them with users.”