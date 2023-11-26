













The questioner is a player, @SodaRMT, who wanted to know when there would be some news about this new version. Although he understood that the owner of the series controlled this information.

Despite that, he commented ‘it’s a bit difficult to be stuck in the fog for over a year with nothing new, even some screenshots would be nice’.

What the person responsible for the Bloober Team account replied about Silent Hill 2 was ‘Konami is the publisher of the game and communication is definitely part of their job’.

So that’s how this developer prefers this company to talk about it.

It is understandable that Bloober Team cannot share information about Silent Hill 2. In general, developer studios only focus on their work. On some occasions one or another statement arises.

But many publishing companies prefer everything to be handled through official channels. So Bloober Team’s comment is in line with this. However, it is difficult to say when there will be new updates in this regard.

Konami is the publisher of the game and communication is definitely part of their job — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) November 21, 2023

The Game Awards 2023 will be on December 7. But the way some guests have spoken about Konami, and Geoff Keighley’s relationship with Hideo Kojima, make it unlikely that there will be an announcement at the awards show.

Most likely, any new announcement of the remake of Silent Hill 2 be separately. The game will be released first on PS5 and PC, and after a year it will arrive on other platforms after an evaluation.

