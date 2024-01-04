













Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta will come out in 2024









The announcement of Silent Hill 2 It occurred at an event presented by Konami in which we learned that Bloober Team would be in charge of this long-awaited and requested remake. In the other side, Metal Gear Solid Delta We saw it for the first time in a State of Play and then we found out that it would be a cross-platform game.

Thanks to this trailer it is somehow confirmed that the two games that will be published Konami They will be ready by 2024. We could even say that it commits both Bloober Team and Konami so that each title must be ready during the aforementioned launch window.

On the other hand, it must be emphasized that information about these developments is certainly scarce, if not limited. Especially on Bloober Team's side of the game, even they are the ones who have said that they do not take care of the communication of their production, that job falls into the hands of Konami.

Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: the new Konami remakes

In 2022, Konami held a special broadcast in which it revealed what the immediate future would be for one of the most beloved horror game series in video games. Among all the announcements we learned that there was the remake of Silent Hill 2 and that the development would be carried out by the Bloober Team, whose most recent game was Medium.

On the other hand we have the development of Metal Gear Solid Delta, which is the remake of Snake Eater and uses the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, achieving a notable presentation – at least what we could notice through the first trailer -. Eventually we got more trailers and found that Hideo Kojima's idea was being respected a lot.

Speaking of Hideo Kojima, it is necessary to remember that he is not involved in any of the two aforementioned projects and that his relationship with Konami is still broken. Now we just have to wait and see that the projects fully meet their objective and that they come out in 2024. Follow the conversation through our Discord

