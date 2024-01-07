In reality the Japanese publisher was seraphic on the matter, limiting himself to replying “Please wait for future announcements” to the direct question posed to him by Gematsu .

Konami finally commented on the news, originating from an official Sony PlayStation video, from the release period of the remake of Silent Hill 2 and of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater . Both will be released at unspecified dates in 2024.

Considerations

Will we be playing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in 2024?

In short, Konami's response was decidedly generic, but at least it did not deny the news, leaving wide possibilities open for its future confirmation. After all, it comes from an official video by PlayStation, so the source is definitely authoritative. It can hardly be assumed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2 were added to the footage by mistake. Even the idea that the inclusion came from whoever edited the video is quite weak: someone must necessarily have given indications on the matter, starting from official internal information.

That said, we'll see. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for PC, Xbox Series