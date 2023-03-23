In an interview with a Polish newspaper, the president of Bloober Team, Piotr Babieno, reported that Silent Hill 2 And almost completed and that the release date of the game at this point depends mostly on the Konami’s decision.

“Silent Hill is technically ready,” reported the head of the Bloober Team, “it doesn’t mean it’s totally complete, but we’re close. However, the issue of the release date concerns our partners, as well as the promotion and the official debut they do not depend directly on us”.

So the development of Silent Hill 2 is far ahead and the game is almost ready, reportedly, but as regards the organization of the release timeline and the promotion before the release, these are matters that are up to Konami and perhaps also by Sony, considering that the game seems to be closely linked with the company in question, which holds the exclusivity.

“The new strategy is an evolution, not a revolution for Bloober Team”, further explained Babieno, explaining the new general organization of the company. “We are moving away from an environmental storytelling towards games that will be based on more relatable game mechanics for a wider audience.”

The head of the team then reported that the studio is currently working on two large productions: Silent Hill 2 and a title identified as Project C, a new intellectual property in collaboration with Private Division, the indie division of Take-Two Interactive. Simultaneously, other titles in development are Layers of Fear and two other unannounced games identified as Project M and Project F.