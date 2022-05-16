Silent Hill 2 will be the protagonist of a remake developed by Bloober Team and for a certain period of time it will be aPlayStation exclusive: according to Jeff Grubb there are several sources that report this news.

So we go back to talking about Silent Hill and Bloober Team after the rumors that were circulating insistently a few months ago, but this time with some more details: their remake of the second chapter would boast redesigned puzzles And new endingsamong other things.

It is not over, however, because the news perhaps even more important is that it is reaffirmed that they are there different projects related to Silent Hill currently in development: we have seen the images of one and it is rumored that Hideo Kojima is involved.

“This is what I have heard too and it comes from multiple sources“, wrote Jeff Grubb in commenting on the leak of this NateTheHate.” They are not all primary sources, but it seems that the pieces of the puzzle are aligning. “

“As far as I’m concerned, the most important indicator is that Konami was preparing a chunky reveal for the last E3, before it was canceled. “