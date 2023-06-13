Silent Hill 2 Remake promises to be one of Konami’s flagship titles for the current year: How do we know it will be out later this year? The indiscretion we are telling you about today revealed it to us.

Australian resale site Gorilla Gaming has updated the page dedicated to Silent Hill 2 Remake mentioning a detail that had not yet been made official: the release date.

Gorilla Gaming teases us about that Silent Hill 2 Remake should be out officially on the market on September 29, 2023. Closer than you thought, right?

Given the lack of official sources in this regard, Konami in fact has not yet expressed itself on the matter, we invite you to take these rumors with a grain of salt.



Silent Hill 2 is one of the most popular titles in the entire franchise horror: released in 2001 on PS2, it had the merit of introducing some characters that have become real cults of the entire gaming industry such as, for example, Pyramid Head.

The remake of this beloved title was announced almost a year ago and, to this day, the news about it was still in the… fog. The series is ready to return dusting off its most loved classic for fill an absence that has now lasted for 11 years.

You have already seen the announcement trailer for Silent Hill 2 Remake? You can find it here, in our article dedicated to it.