Who played Silent Hill 2 they surely remember nurses very well. These monstrous versions of medical assistants frequently appeared to torment James. Now that the remake is on the way, its new designs have been revealed, and users are already accusing its developers of censorship.

Via Twitter, artist Masahiro Ito, Silent Hill 2’s creature designer, spoke about the remake’s nurse. Here he said that he added stockings to this enemy because in the original it showed ‘a lot of skin’. Let us remember that these were the manifestation of the protagonist’s lust.

Given this detail, several users began to say that the remake had censored them. However, the detail of the stockings is tiny and the essence of what they represent is maintained. Of course, there were also some people who were happy with the change, arguing that “they look more elegant.”

Source: Masahiro Ito

Taking advantage of the occasion, Ito also remembered a little known detail of the Silent Hill 2 original. An approach to the nurses reveals that they have a baby face inside their mask. Which, according to himself, represents the desire that James and his wife had to conceive a child. Obviously the remake maintains this in the design and now it is a little more noticeable.

What do we know about the Silent Hill 2 remake?

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is a joint work of Konami with the Bloober Team, who gave us The Medium. This company is working closely with members of the original development team to deliver a reimagining that does it justice.

Source: Konami

Its release date is not yet known, it was simply revealed that it will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC when it is released. Gameplay-wise, it will ditch the fixed camera to give us an over-the-shoulder point of view, similar to recent Resident Evil remakes. Hopefully they will release a trailer soon to give us a better idea of ​​what to expect. Does this title excite you?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.