from Health editorial staff

A group of researchers from San Raffaele and the CNR Institute of Neuroscience has generated in the laboratory a new class of anticancer molecular factors capable of inactivating tumor genes and preventing the onset of relapses

Putting the “gag” on the allies of one of the worst brain cancer, glioblastoma multiforme (Gbm), by deploying their own good “avatars”, to prevent tumor growth and prevent its return. This is the strategy on which a group of Italian researchers has built a new therapeutic approach for the treatment of brain neoplasms and in particular of Gbm and its relapses. The results obtained by the scientists of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital and the Institute of Neuroscience of the National Research Council of Milan (Cnr-In), coordinated by Vania Broccoli And Alessandro Sessaare published in Science Advances.

By culturing some cancer cells and cancer stem cells, the researchers developed new anticancer factors capable of inactivating and silencing particular pro-tumor factors. This action occurs specifically and exclusively in brain tumor cells, thus preventing tumor growth and the onset of relapses. The treatment proved to be as effective in cancer cells as it was inert – and therefore safe – in healthy ones, such as neurons, the authors explain.

The research, conducted in vitro and in vivo in experimental models of glioblastoma, was supported by the Airc Foundation for Cancer Research and the Ministry of University and Research, and paves the way for the development of new potential therapies for this and others. types of cancer. One of the problems of glioblastoma multiforme is relapses, experts recall. It is a very aggressive form of brain tumor and still difficult to cure for this very reason. Patients with Gbm usually undergo surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radio and chemotherapy. Despite everything, however, in almost all cases it is difficult to prevent relapses. Because the few cancer cells left dormant in healthy tissue after the therapies are able to develop resistance to the treatments.

'The treatment proved effective and specific for cancer cells and cancer stem cells. We have also been able to ascertain its safety since it does not damage other healthy cells present in the brain tissue, such as neurons or glia, "says Sessa. The results obtained will now have to be confirmed in further laboratory studies before they can be evaluated in clinical trials with patients. "We hope that this new approach will soon complement current therapies for the Gbm. The treatment could be carried out at the same time as the surgical removal – highlights Broccoli – without the need to suspend chemo and radiotherapy, now the standard for this type of tumors ». The results of the study could also be applied to the treatment of other types of cancer. Sox2 is in fact present in various types of cancer and in some liver metastases. Not only that: the technique developed is modular and versatile and could be used, in principle, to convey other anticancer factors, with applications against lung, breast, liver or kidney tumors.