The Balearic government, the councils of Ibiza and Formentera and town halls in Ibiza held silences on Friday for a 21-year-old woman, Elena, who was murdered by her partner at a hotel in Platja d’en Bossa on Thursday.

At the government Consolat de Mar headquarters, President Armengol was joined by various politicians and representatives of the Guardia Civil and National Police. The minister for the presidency, Mercedes Garrido, lamented the fact that this was the second murder of a woman in the Balearics in the past three weeks. “It is everyone’s responsibility to fight this scourge and to be attentive to sexist violence.”

In Ibiza, an official day of mourning was declared. The silences observed by the town halls and councils were five minutes long.

On Thursday morning around 4.15, guests at the Torre del Mar Hotel were to later tell the police, there was a violent argument in one of the rooms. The woman was thrown from the balcony on the fourth floor by her 26-year-old partner. She died instantly. He then jumped from the balcony and committed suicide.