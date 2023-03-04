The scene that can be seen in Castroverde de Campos (Zamora, 300 inhabitants) on any given day in early March is common in many other small towns. A group of men play tute in the bar while the mayor drinks a glass of wine and comments on the game. But that councilor, who has been in office for more than four decades, is called Cecilio Lera and the Prosecutor’s Office is asking him for 10 years in prison for inducing two minors, daughters of immigrants who work in the town, into prostitution and abusing a of them; Furthermore, three months ago he was sentenced to two years in prison for a similar case: he offered money to another minor, the daughter of one of her councilors, to have sex with her. Lera, expelled from the PSOE in 2020 after being convicted of sexist violence, has governed Castroverde since 1979 and only justice, by disabling him, has prevented him from running again in the elections on May 28. Until then, he remains in office. The residents with whom he has spoken to this newspaper maintain an almost unanimous attitude: shrug their shoulders, avoid positioning themselves and praise the mayor’s consistorial work.

Cecilio Lera (standing), watches a game of tute in one of the town’s bars. emilio friar

The Castroverde Town Hall is located in the Plaza de la Inmaculada, next to Calle de la Amargura. At the head of the local government remains Lera, a 69-year-old former cook who became famous for his stews and for making former US President Barack Obama the adoptive son of the town, until his scandals made him appear in the news for very different reasons. In the Consistory two employees worked this Friday who settled with a “well, there we are” the question about how a municipality with such a situation is administered. No one wants to give their name, and with a “we are here to work, not to make statements” they go back to their business.

Cecilio Lera —who has governed with a majority and as an independent since he was expelled from the PSOE— accepted a two-year prison sentence last December after being convicted of offering 300 euros to a 15-year-old girl from the town in exchange for sex in 2021. The minor recorded the mayor offering him the deal and informed his parents. He ended up spending a few months in pretrial detention. The sentence -accordingly, which saved him from prison- included the disqualification from running in the elections, but not the automatic loss of office. At that time Lera was already being investigated in a second case for offering money to two other local minors (14 and 16 years old) in exchange for massages and fellatio, according to the Prosecutor’s account, and that case is the one that has now given rise to the request for 10 years in prison by the public prosecutor. They are accused of crimes of sexual abuse of a minor, favoring and inducing the prostitution of two minors, exhibitionism and dissemination of pornography. The trial will be in April.

Two workers are chatting in front of one of the town’s bars and, when asked, they make a face. When they talk about the mayor’s new legal case, in which the victims are the daughters of an immigrant couple, they are outraged: “Surely he wouldn’t have done it with the daughters of someone important,” they say. “People don’t say anything and he would be re-elected if he could run,” predicts one of these men, critical of the indifference of the neighbors. EL PAÍS has tried, in vain, to obtain Lera’s version. More than a dozen people consulted in the town respond with ambiguities, justifications and comments such as “there will be better and worse” or “his problems will be his”.

Lera was also denounced by her partner for sexist violence, but the judicial resolution commuted the sentence for a detoxification treatment, since sources in her environment affirm that she has always had a significant addiction to alcohol and other drugs. This treatment meant that he could not drink alcohol. The order has already expired and Lera can drink without criminal problem.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. SUBSCRIBE

The victims of the abuses that will be judged in the Zamora Court next April are the daughters of some ranchers. The father, Hassan, 39, left the village with his wife and his five children when he found out what had happened. Now they live in a humble neighborhood of Valladolid. He says that the girls, now 15 and 18 years old, dare not tell him anything, “out of shame or fear”, and that the agents examined their mobile phones to gather evidence. The girls are in the institute during this dialogue. “I didn’t know anything, I went from the warehouse to the house and from the house to the warehouse,” describes the rancher, sad, adding that it was other neighbors who notified the Civil Guard when they saw the frequent visits of the sisters to the mayor’s house. . “Has bitches and power,” Hassan says in perfect Spanish. “It is what it is. It hurts a lot, but what do I do? I have to take care of my family.”

They are asking for 10 years in jail.

“Better all my life.”

Entrance sign to Castroverde de Campos, Zamora. emilio friar