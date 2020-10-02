Highlights: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accuses Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra of hypocrisy over Hathras scandal

Prasad said that both siblings remain silent on similar incidents in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

He said that with whom rape took place in Rajasthan, he was also someone’s daughters.

new Delhi

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of political hypocrisy on the Hathras incident. He questioned the silence of the two siblings over similar horrific crimes in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. The Union Minister said that both keep quiet on Rajasthan, but UP where the BJP is ruling, creates a ruckus over the incident there.

Asked about a statement by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Prasad said that he does not pay too much attention to his words. Gehlot said that if the BJP leaders had come to his province, he would not have stopped them. Prasad said, ‘I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi that she talks a lot about rape with an 18-year-old daughter in UP. Why were you and your brother silent on Rajasthan? The rape victims there were also someone’s daughters. This is political hypocrisy. ‘

On the question of comparing the ban on visiting journalists in Hathras with chance on the occasion, Prasad retaliated that those in high positions in the government today, be it the president, the prime minister or your own law minister, All of them went to jail fighting emergency.

Describing the Hathras incident as unfortunate, Prasad said that the UP Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry from the SIT on the matter. The accused have been arrested. UP police has also told about the rape or not. Please tell that the UP police has claimed by quoting the medical report that there was no rape or gang rape with the victim.

(With input from agencies)