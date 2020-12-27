Next Friday Leo Messi will already have total freedom to negotiate with whoever he wants to leave Barcelona on June 30 totally free. After his attempt to leave in August, which was frustrated by the threat of a legal dispute over the interpretation of the contract and with the club in the middle of the electoral process, the world of football, and not to mention Barcelona, ​​is anxiously waiting the broadcast this Sunday at 9.25 pm on La Sexta of the interview that the Argentine star gave Jordi Évole last Friday, 18.

At the moment, it has only transpired from the conversation that Messi is excited about this season, that he is aware of the difficult situation of the Blaugrana club and that he recognizes that when he sent the burofax it was a difficult moment. However, there is not a single clue to its immediate future.

In the only words that were issued as advance, Messi claims that “The truth is that today I am fine. It is true that I had a very bad time in the summer. It came from before. What happened before the summer, because of how the season ended, the burofax and all that … Then I dragged him a bit at the beginning of the season. But today I’m fine and I feel like fighting seriously for everything that lies ahead, excited. I know that the club is going through a difficult time, at club and team level, and everything that surrounds Barcelona becomes difficult but I’m looking forward to it “.

Yesterday, the journalist made another preview of the interview in which the player praises Guardiola and Luis Enrique. “Pep has something special. He makes you see things in a way … how he prepared the games, how he prepared them defensively, where to attack. I was lucky to have Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best, closely followed. so often and so fast it made me grow a lot in football and in tactical wisdom “.

The interview was scheduled to be broadcast last Sunday, 20 but Messi asked that it be delayed for a week so that the broadcast of the interview did not coincide with the broadcast of La Marató de TV3 aimed at raising funds in the fight against COVID and accumulated 10 million euros in donations from viewers throughout the program.