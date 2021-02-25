The Judicial Power questioned this Thursday the preliminary draft of the sexual freedom law presented by the Spanish Government, claiming that it could alter judicial processes. If it goes ahead, this would be the first legislation to define what is understood by sexual consent. In addition, it would require that acceptance must be stated clearly and unequivocally.

It all started in August 2016 with an 18-year-old woman, five men and the portal of a building in Navarra, Spain. She was forced to have sexual relations against her will when she returned home at dawn during the famous San Fermín festivities.

Two years later, in April 2018, the Provincial Court of Navarra decided that the episode was a case of abuse and not of rape, since violence had not been used. The sentence provoked the anger of thousands of Spanish women who took to the streets to defend that it was rape. A ruling that was later amended by the Supreme Court after ruling that, in effect, it was rape and sentencing the accused to 15 years in prison.

Archive image. Thousands of people demonstrated in Madrid against the release of the members of ‘La Manada’ in 2018, when they were paroled. Susana Vera / Reuters

The case of ‘La Manada’ – as the five rapists are known – opened an unprecedented gender debate in Spain. Conversations began on the need to include the definition of consent in the Penal Code, so that cases such as ‘La Manada’ would not be repeated and, above all, to include in the law that silence does not mean sexual consent.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Government decided to convene a group of specialists to review the Penal Code and address the social demands of women. Finally, the project reached the current progressive government formed by the coalition between the Socialist Party (PSOE) and United We Can.

Integrate the definition of “consent” into the Penal Code

“The one who is silent does not grant,” the current Minister of Equality of Spain, Irene Montero, said during one of her speeches. Hence, the future Organic Law for the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom is known as the “only yes is yes” law, as it seeks to deepen the consent of the victim.

In fact, Spain already punishes sexual acts without consent, but the problem is that this is not defined in the Penal Code, which focuses only on violence or intimidation to determine when there is aggression and does not contemplate that a woman can be raped without being attacked.

Archive image. Demonstrators at a protest on May 4 in Madrid, against a sentence that exonerates five men who call themselves “La Manada” of “rape” AFP

For this reason, the Government launched a draft that includes the definition of consent based on two premises: that the woman makes an “unequivocal” statement of wanting to participate and that this statement be understood “according to her concurrent circumstances” – in the case , for example, that she is drunk.

The draft also seeks to end the crime of sexual abuse, to emphasize that the crime is not marked by the violence of the aggressor, but the predisposition of the victim. What’s more, the legislation includes prevention, care and reparation measures for victims of sexual violence; and also the creation of courts that only handle this type of case.

In March 2020, the Spanish government gave the green light to the draft, although it has yet to go through Congress to enter into force.

The Judiciary is critical of the draft bill

The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) already warned at the beginning of February that it saw flaws in certain sections of the bill. This Thursday, the body unanimously decided to support a report that questions the two fundamental aspects of the law: the definition of consent and the withdrawal of the sexual abuse law.

In addition to considering the inclusion of the term of consent in the Penal Code as “unnecessary,” the members argued that the way it is defined may alter criminal proceedings and affect the principle of presumption of innocence.

The decision of the CGPJ is taken into consideration, but it is not binding and does not prevent the draft of the law from moving forward to be approved.

For its part, the coalition government between the PSOE and Podemos described the ruling of the judicial body as “regressive”. Irene Montero, one of the main precursors of the expansion of the sexual violence law, defended it through social networks.

With the current Penal Code, some courts see sexual violence where others do not, as does consent. Something that the sexual freedom law wants to minimize, giving victims the most objective treatment possible.

With EFE and local media