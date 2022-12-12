Ibra speaks and setting up the set requires hours of study. Zlatan’s seat, the table that enters the frame, the panel with the sponsors behind it. In front of dozens of cameras and smartphones. Journalists from Italy and all the main UAE newspapers. Zlatan arrives in a red and black tracksuit and with his hair tied back, reorganizes the script, smiles: “What tension, relax! Ibra is speaking today”. And he offers himself: “Italian, English, even Arabic if you want”. The concepts are universal.