Cairo, Pretoria (dpa)

Ahmed Al-Fadhli, Egypt’s ambassador to South Africa, confirmed that the confrontation of Al-Ahly of Egypt and its South African host Sun Downs, next Saturday, in the quarter-final second leg of the CAF Champions League, is an early final of the continental competition, due to the weight and value of the two teams and their previous confrontations.

The Egyptian ambassador said in statements to the official website of Al-Ahly of Egypt today, Wednesday: Al-Ahly is the only club that represents his country in the African championship and must make the fans happy.

He added: Saturday’s match will be held without a public presence due to the Corona pandemic, indicating that there are precautionary measures by conducting a swab for everyone present in the match stadium. The Egyptian ambassador explained that interest in the ball regardless of the outcome, the real winner is the Egyptian and South African peoples, adding that sport brings peoples closer, and we should all raise the value of sport, as it is an ideal means of rapprochement between peoples, and it is the responsibility of the two teams.

It is noteworthy that the first leg, which took place in the Egyptian capital Cairo, last Saturday, ended with Al-Ahly, the “title holder”, winning 2-0 over its South African counterpart. Al-Ahly became enough to lose 1/1 or even by two goals, provided that they hit the net during the second leg, to reach the golden square in the tournament in which the Egyptian team holds the record for the number of wins with nine titles.