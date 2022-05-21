Heracles coach René Kolmschot knew on Saturday after Excelsior’s equalizer that relegation to the first division was inevitable. “We didn’t stay together after that moment. Then they all become individualists and there is little that can be done about it. After the 1-1, it was no longer there at all,” Kolmschot told ESPN.
Thijs Dallinga’s equalizer came shortly after the break. Excelsior eventually won 3-1 in Almelo, having previously defeated Heracles in Rotterdam 3-0.
,,I am silent and I feel sadness”, said Kolmschot, the assistant coach who took over the duties from the dismissed head coach Frank Wormuth at the beginning of this week. Heracles played football in the Eredivisie for 17 years. ,,We have had some peace and quiet within the club for years. The last few seasons we always finished around tenth place and we were pretty stable. But if things go wrong, you can also just leave. You see that now. We’ve had quite a few setbacks this season. It rumbled and has never been quiet. We also had a lot of bad luck.”
Thrilled director
General manager Rob Toussaint also made a shocked impression. ,,It’s a drama for the whole club. Over the past few days, we have pulled out all the stops to get the turning point. That didn’t work,” said Toussaint. “The whole season has been difficult. It’s heavy shit. Apparently the poison cup had to be completely emptied.”
Toussaint thought it was too early to point to any culprits. ,,I’m full of emotion now, we shouldn’t talk about what we should have done differently. Later we will come back to that at a later time. We have to move on to next season and bring this beautiful club back to the level where Heracles belongs.”
