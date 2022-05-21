Thijs Dallinga’s equalizer came shortly after the break. Excelsior eventually won 3-1 in Almelo, having previously defeated Heracles in Rotterdam 3-0.

,,I am silent and I feel sadness”, said Kolmschot, the assistant coach who took over the duties from the dismissed head coach Frank Wormuth at the beginning of this week. Heracles played football in the Eredivisie for 17 years. ,,We have had some peace and quiet within the club for years. The last few seasons we always finished around tenth place and we were pretty stable. But if things go wrong, you can also just leave. You see that now. We’ve had quite a few setbacks this season. It rumbled and has never been quiet. We also had a lot of bad luck.”