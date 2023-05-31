after contemplating The silence and On both sides of the abyss one thing is clear: the fascination with evil seems to be one of the most constant values, and profitable, of the television industry. Said in a more prosaic way: the wide offer of the genre is a consequence of the great demand, and in the specific case of the two aforementioned series, it should be noted that they are united by the talent of their creators.

The silence (Netflix) is the latest creation by Aitor Gabilondo, responsible for series such as Prince, entrevias or adaptation of Homeland, the novel by Fernando Aramburu, among others: a curriculum that guarantees good work. His new proposal is a thriller cloudy, disturbing and with a progressive capacity for attraction that finds its best ally in the photography of Octavio Arias and Curro Ferreira by creating an impeccable visual atmosphere and coherent with the story of a psychopath. Bilbao, the city where the events take place, has rarely been better portrayed.

the german On both sides of the abyss (HBO Max), by Kristin Derfler, is a twist in the police genre, a dark and disturbing plot of two chained vendettas: that of a policewoman obsessed with finding the murderer of her daughter, who enjoys unjustified probation , and that of the murderer who wants to settle accounts with those who cruelly mistreated him in his childhood. Hard stories that are intermingled with neo-Nazi groups and in which the borders between good and evil are diluted with the passage of six chapters of an excellent series. In reality, the hardness of the two fictions is in keeping with the times we live in: just browse the newspapers or watch the news.

