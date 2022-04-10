Destroyed gas station in the Kiev region: if the civilian population fails to leave the Donbass area in time, possibly other Bushes will be repeated| Photo: Luis Kawaguti

The silence in the cities of Irpin and Bucha is broken only by the strong wind, which knocks over twisted window frames and pieces of roof tiles from buildings half-destroyed by artillery shells. On the streets, there are many burned-out cars and armored vehicles, but it is not possible to see residents. The movement is restricted to a few reporters walking on foot. This is the first impression of the surroundings of Ukraine’s capital Kiev after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

About 40,000 Russian soldiers abandoned their positions in the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital and in the region of Chernigov and Chernobyl on the 31st. As they retreated northward towards Belarus, they fended off ambushes by infantry platoons and Ukrainian artillery fire.

The massive withdrawal left behind not only a bleak scene of destruction, but also dozens of civilian bodies killed by bomb shrapnel or close-range gunfire.

I enter Irpin in a car driven by a Ukrainian journalist. We came by an alternative route, as the bridge connecting the city to Kiev was blown up. On the secondary road, the first view is a large, completely destroyed gas station, where the Ukrainian military has set up a checkpoint.

The behavior of soldiers is completely different from those deployed in western cities such as Lviv – where ground troop combat did not take place and Russian missiles mostly hit military targets only. Here, soldiers hardly ask questions. Noticing that we are journalists, a young soldier says: “Pass by, you have to see what happened here”.

He also warns: “Keep the car on the road and, when you disembark, only step on the asphalt, not on the earth – the region is all mined”.

We drive slowly, through an area surrounded by forests, until we reach a street where there are buildings of no more than eight floors. They are partially destroyed, with black marks of fire and completely empty. Not an intact window remains and there is rubble everywhere.

On the street, what most attracts attention are passenger cars with windows and bodywork pierced by hundreds of shots. Upon closer examination, I realize that in fact there are bullet marks and bomb shrapnel everywhere, on walls, gates, walls… On the asphalt there are rounded marks made by the impact of mortar shells. You can see one-meter-deep craters made by rockets on the ground.

Photos: Luis Kawaguti

I approach the wreckage of a twisted rocket on foot and pick up a shrapnel in my hand. Despite being only two centimeters long and one centimeter in diameter, it is a strangely heavy object, made of very dense metal. I begin to understand how so much destruction took place.

We passed a completely destroyed Russian MT-LB light armored vehicle, which had its gun turret blown off by an explosion. I find the gnarled tower a few feet ahead.

After a junction, there is the main avenue of the city of Bucha. In front of what remains of a two-story shopping center building, Ukrainian soldiers are trying to repair an armored troop transport that had one of its wheels destroyed.

I get out of the car to photograph an abandoned Ukrainian T-72 tank in front of a destroyed building. It is not possible to know what hit him. Possibly an anti-tank mine – ahead are piles of them piled up in street corners by Ukrainian combat engineers.

Bucha’s main avenue is partially blocked. The barricade was made with an overturned cement truck and anti-tank obstacles. Behind her, there is a movement of soldiers and journalists around a body. It is an elderly gentleman in civilian clothes, possibly killed in one of the explosions or by 30mm cannon shots – there are shells of that caliber everywhere.

Nearby, you can see that Ukrainian soldiers have dropped used M72 rocket launchers on the ground. This is the modern version of the WWII bazooka, which fires just one shot.

We drove to a more residential area, with two-story houses. It is possible to see marks of the caterpillars of the armored vehicles in the land of the backyards. Walls and fences were destroyed.

Further on, I come across one of the scenes that marked the battle of Kiev: a narrow street full of destroyed Russian armored vehicles. The metal of the carcasses was twisted and burned. It was a large Russian column that had fallen into an ambush.

The first and last tanks in the line were hit from the sky by large drone-launched missiles operated by Ukraine. The remaining vehicles were stuck in the narrow street and were attacked by infantry troops armed with rockets and anti-tank missiles. Residents reported that Russian soldiers tried to abandon the tanks and sought shelter in neighboring houses. It is not possible to know if there were any survivors.

Gradually, some residents appear. They say that they stayed for days sheltered in the basements of their houses. When they returned to the surface, they found their homes ransacked by Russian and Ukrainian troops, who looted and used the residences as shelter.

“At the beginning of the invasion, I almost died,” says one resident, who asked not to be identified. “I saw a tank and tried to take a picture. The soldiers pointed at me but did not shoot and only confiscated my cell phone. After that, I just stayed at home,” he says. He says he spent days in a four-meter-square-meter basement with a dirt floor. His house was invaded by the Russians and for the second time he was at gunpoint. But he survived.

However, many people were not so lucky. The Ukrainian government says more than 300 civilian bodies have been found in Bucha. Many of them had their hands tied and marks of shots fired at close range.

Photos released by the Ukrainians show groups of people killed by bomb blasts or the bodies of residents shot or hit by artillery as they tried to escape the city in their cars. This scenario began to be called the Loofah Massacre in the world.

When I was in town a few days after the Russians left, most of the bodies had been collected. They were buried in mass graves last Friday in a televised event that reinforced the war crime speech to an international audience. Russia denies killing civilians and says Ukraine set the stage for attacking Moscow in the information war.

Still in Bucha, a Ukrainian military advises: better not stay here too long, because yesterday the Russians fired rockets in this region. The Ukrainian journalist and I took the car to leave. On the way, the sounds of gunfire from a few kilometers away.

I leave the city with the impression that scenes like the one I just witnessed could soon be repeated in the Ukrainian war. Especially now as Russian troops prepare for a large-scale ground operation in the east of the country.

If the civilian population fails to leave the Donbass area in time, possibly other Bushes will repeat themselves.