His eruption in the top flight of the Bundesliga is one of the positive news of the current season in Germany. Elected twice in a row as the best rookie of the season: in November and December, Silas Wamangituka rubs shoulders, at 21, with the great forwards of the German league.

Powerful, hard-working, fast. His work routine is exemplary. Very soon there will be great teams interested in the Congolese striker, who left the streets of Kinsaha