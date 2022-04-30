The 17-year-old Sil Ebbers, who was hit on his scooter on Thursday evening, had already returned from hospital that same night, where he had been rushed to. His father Twan is furious with the driver and passenger who got out after the accident, saw Sil lying unconscious and then took off at high speed. ,,Scandalous. They left my son like garbage.”
Joop Verstraaten
Latest update:
06:34
The accident happened at the intersection of Hoge Horst and Koningin Wilhelminaweg in Groesbeek. Sil was driving his scooter from Hoge Horst towards the center of Groesbeek when the driver of a passenger car turned into the intersection from the other side and did not give right of way.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Sil #home #scooter #accident #father #furious #left #son #dirt
Leave a Reply